“Get ready to meet the Machines,” says Elektron, as it teases something new

Stick 26 February in your diary, because it looks like that’s when Elektron is going to tell us more about some new “Machines”.

Of course, this is the company that produced the Monomachine and Machinedrum , modern electronic music-making classics that we said a sad goodbye to in 2016 . It seems highly unlikely that Elektron is going to bring them back in their previous forms, but could we be looking at a new product (or products) that takes inspiration from them?

The teaser video above doesn’t really tell us a great deal - other than that Elektron can produce a vaguely foetal animation with some nice glitchy music behind it - so we’ll leave it there for now and pass the baton of speculation over to you.