Get organised on the move for less, with these Road Runner pedalboards

As you hone your pedal collection - just one or two more required now - keeping your FX in order can become a chore, especially on the move. Happily, Rockboard have a solution, in two sizes. Better still, you can currently grab one for 25% less than usual.
The large and small Road Runner Effects' case style pedalboards normally go for $114.99 and $84.99 but if you head over to Musician's Friend and use the code rocktober right now, you can grab them for significantly less.
The large case should have no trouble securing up to eight pedals with the supplied self-adhesive velcro tape, while the dinkier model should be good for four or five.
Save 25% on Road Runner pedalboards at Musician's Friend
Stuffed with secure nub foam, and featuring hard cases and lashes of secure foam, these could be just the job for keeping your pedals in line.View Deal
