Get Native Instruments' Stacks and Burnt Hues bundle for only £66 and add some vintage mojo to your hip-hop production

Does your home recorded hip-hop lack a vintage vibe? Well, Native Instruments has the ultimate deal for you! For a limited time, the music production titans are offering the Stacks and Burnt Hues bundle for only £66 (usually £88). Already have one of these plugins? Well, don’t worry, you can grab the one you’re missing for half the price.

As anyone who produces their own music knows, an interesting sample can provide the spark of inspiration needed to write a new song or beat - and they don’t come much more inspiring than the Burnt Hues Expansion for old school hip-hop lovers. Packed to the brim with the iconic sounds of 2000s hip-hop, this pack provides soulful live percussion, bass and electric guitar licks, as well as vintage keys, organs and classic synths.

Take these samples to the next level by layering them with the funky horns and bass, smooth strings, vintage synths, and classic electric keys of the fantastic Stacks Play Series instrument. With 150 presets, even the most discerning producers will find sounds to get excited about with this epic vintage-inspired plugin.

Is this deal right up your street? Well, be quick as you only have until 20 January to take advantage of this great offer.

Stacks & Burnt Hues Bundle: Was £88, now £66

Save £22 when you purchase the Native Instruments Stacks and Burnt Hues bundle. With sounds inspired by the likes of J Dilla, Madlib, and MF DOOM, you gain access to jazz and soul samples, live bass licks, horns, strings, keys, and much more.

Upgrade to Bundle: Was £44, now £22

Already own one of the plugins above? Well, don't worry, you can upgrade to the bundle for only £22 - that's half price! However, it's important to note that this upgrade only works for Stacks or Burnt Hues users, and you won't be able to install this version unless you own one of these plugins already.

Want to hear what these fantastic plugins can do? Well, check out this brilliant video from Beau Tyler Makes Music, in which the YouTuber chooses a few of his favourite presets and even produces a killer track using these sounds.