Get KV331’s SynthMaster One free for iPhone and iPad: the best music-making app giveaway yet?

Not just a great iOS synth, but a great synth full-stop, KV331’s SynthMaster One has gone free for iPhone and iPad until 15 April. The regular price is $19.99.

To put this into perspective, this is pretty much identical to the widely-acclaimed SynthMaster One desktop synth plugin . The only differences are that it has 16 notes of polyphony rather than 32, and comes with 650 presets rather than 1250 (you can add the extra presets via an in-app purchase if you wish).

• The best iOS music-making gear: MIDI keyboards, interfaces and mics

Synthmaster One is a two-oscillator wavetable synth that offers a simple, intuitive workflow. It has a semi-modular architecture and comes with a 16-step sequencer/arpeggiator, zero delay feedback filters and effects. You can run it standalone or as an AUv3 plugin in your favourite iOS host, and Inter-App Audio, Audiobus and Ableton Link are supported, too.