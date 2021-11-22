Play Mario Duplantier's drum sounds from your electronic drum kit with MixWave!

There's never been a better time to start triggering sounds from an electronic drum set, with plenty of amazing multi-sampled drum libraries giving us access to some of the greatest drum sounds available on the planet. You can add one more to that list now though, as MixWave - the company founded by drummer, Luke Holland - has released Gojira: Mario Duplantier.

The 11GB virtual instrument captures Mario Duplantier's drum kit in meticulous detail, offering three snares (including the infamous Tama Bell Brass), Mario's two-up/one-down tom configuration, two kick drums and nine cymbals - all playable from an electronic drum kit.

The samples have been arranged as raw samples, and packaged as an instrument for Native Instruments Kontakt Player, offering you a number of options over the raw samples or mix-ready processing at the touch of a button.

The mixer interfaces gives you control over balance of the close, overhead and room mics, plus pre-mixed reverbs, and there's a master FX section including a compressor, EQ and tape saturation.

MixWave Gojira: Mario Duplantier is out now with an introductory price of $99 (about £75) until Cyber Monday (29 November), after which it'll return to $140 (around £105).