Get classic Nintendo Game Boy chiptune sounds in the free GB DrumBox plugin

The iconic sound of the original Nintendo Game Boy is as popular as ever. In fact, it’s formed the basis of a new free VST/AU plugin, GB DrumBox.

A co-production between Bedroom Producers Blog and SampleScience, this contains 12 drum kits, each of which is based on a set of eight Game Boy samples. You can adjust the volume, pan and decay time for each channel, with global controls for filter cutoff, reverb level, attack time and modulation.

Throw in multiple outputs and you’ve got what’s described as a “fun instrument”, but one that chiptune lovers might actually find rather useful.

GB DrumBox is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. You can download it now from Bedroom Producers Blog .