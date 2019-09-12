Get a full virtual studio with Computer Music issue 274

Get this issue now

TRACKTION WAVEFORM FREE – PC/Mac/Linux DAW

Every year, Tracktion Software release a free version of a previously commercially-available DAW. Last year saw Tracktion 7 released for free alongside the commercial Waveform 9, and this year, users were expecting Waveform 8 as a free offering to join the commercial Waveform 10.

This time, however, there’s been a slight modification to the usual plan – Tracktion have provided us with an exclusive new version of their current Waveform 10 music production environment (9/10, cm270) that has the power of their previous T7 DAW, with the performance and general UI improvements found in their full version.

That’s right – with issue 274 of Computer Music, you get your own copy of Waveform Free (PC/Mac/Linux), and we’ll even show you how to get the most out of it across 20 tutorials and nine videos, including…

A detailed overview of Waveform Free to get started

Working with audio and MIDI tracks, and basic sequencing

Taking a spin with the included 4OSC and FM Synth instruments

Using Waveform’s Racks environment for modular fun

Taking advantage of Step Clips, Sampler and Warp Time

Modulating any plugin parameters using Waveform’s Modifiers

Automation explained

And more!

Grab your own copy of Waveform Free, and get the knowledge on how to use it with your copy of CM274.

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: Crazy P

The Nottingham-based five-piece have been pumping out an eclectic mix of disco, house, funk and soul since 1995, using real instruments, both live and in the studio. Over the years, this party-starting outfit has become a bona fide national trinket, and with their eighth album, Age of the Ego, out earlier this year on Walk Don’t Walk, and a hectic touring and DJing schedule dominating their summer, they’re more in demand than ever.

This issue, the group’s Jim and Chris have taken us into their studio for this exclusive video, illuminating the production processes that went into the Crazy P track Step Into the Light. You can see the first half of the video below, and get the rest only with your copy of Computer Music 274.

NOTE: The video file isn't available with the magazine due to licensing reasons, but it can be streamed via a link in the print or digital issue (all formats).

MASTER BUS FX

The master bus is that final stage of a mix’s structure – one track to rule them all, where any effects you apply will be added to the entire collection of signals in your DAW. With great power comes great responsibility, and so it’s easy to get things wrong when you’re processing on your master bus.

But never fear: CM is here to provide tried-and-tested creative formulae for your two-bus. We’ll take you through mid/side automation, filtering, plugin reverse effects, DJ-style cuts and more, giving you the tools you need to treat your entire mix in the right way.

Fill up your musical bowl with some snap, crackle and pop with these 500 nostalgic vinyl samples. It's all you need to get that classic vibe, from musical hits and loops tinged with the sound of records, to vinyl-only layers that impart a vintage flavour.

Readers of CM274 also get their hands on a free pack of Loopmasters samples, with some of the best loops and one-shots from the sample merchants’ latest packs.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

Metronomy Interview – For the release of their new album, Joe Mount dishes the dirt on how he puts together the Mercury Prize nominees’ tunes.

– For the release of their new album, Joe Mount dishes the dirt on how he puts together the Mercury Prize nominees’ tunes. The CM Guide to Massive X continues where last month’s instalment left off, with an in-depth look at the super-synth’s modulators

continues where last month’s instalment left off, with an in-depth look at the super-synth’s modulators Recreating Funky Drummer – This month’s Dr Beat shows you how to recreate the classic break – or your own tribute to it – in your DAW

– This month’s Dr Beat shows you how to recreate the classic break – or your own tribute to it – in your DAW Freeware News – Get the lowdown on this month’s newest free plugins with our regular column

– Get the lowdown on this month’s newest free plugins with our regular column Music Theory: Enharmonic Modulation – Dave Clews shows you how to change keys using diminished sevenths

– Dave Clews shows you how to change keys using diminished sevenths Blast From the Past: Yamaha QY10 – The first serious attempt to create a portable music workstation, Yamaha’s endeavour set the tone but never made the big time

– The first serious attempt to create a portable music workstation, Yamaha’s endeavour set the tone but never made the big time Expert reviews – Softube Monoment Bass, Rob Papen B.I.T., Klevgrand Modley, Brainworx bx_console Focusrite and more

