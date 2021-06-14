Get a free spring reverb plugin based on a rare 1960s effect that was built for the BBC

It might be summer, but Fuse Audio Labs has just introduced a free spring reverb plugin . It seems that VREV-666 is based on the Grampian 666, which was built for the BBC back in the ‘60s and is capable of delivering “rich, bouncy, and unpredictable vibes”.

Realism isn’t the watchword here - it’s about adding something a bit different and audibly charismatic. The Grampian 666 had just one control, but VREV-66 adds a mix stage, pre-delay of up to 150ms and a tone EQ that attenuates the resonance of the spring system in the bass range. There’s also a limiter for taming peaks.