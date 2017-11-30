Get a free analogue-style synth worth £160 with Computer Music 251

German developers AIR Music Technology are the brains behind tons of powerful software instruments such as The Riser, Hybrid 3, Structure 2, Transfusor 2 and the brand-new Loom II. That’s why, for our special Vintage Synthesis issue of Computer Music, we’re especially excited to give you the full version of their epic analogue-emulating polysynth instrument Vacuum Pro (plus their Fresh AIR Expansion Pack), as sold for an incredible £160!

Once you've got your copy of CM251, Vacuum Pro's old-school tones are all yours, along with the Fresh AIR preset pack. The issue also contains ten tutorial videos on how to use your excellent new synth, and also entitles you to save over £400 on AIR's Complete Expansion pack, containing 40 other products – absolutely bonkers!

Features