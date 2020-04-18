Genesis will stream free classic concert films online – starting today

It's the worst and best of times for live music fans, because although you can't go and see acts live right now, the amount of special streamed performances and legendary bands stepping up with streamed events is unprecedented. And now following Pink Floyd's announcement yesterday, Genesis have announced a lockdown film festival of their own.

In a statement on their social media channels today the band made the following announcement: "Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST/2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."

It all starts with Three Sides Live at 8pm GMT tonight (April 18) and will be followed by the following streams over the coming weeks:

April 25: The Mama Tour (1984)

May 2: Live At Wembley Stadium (1987)

May 9: The Way We Walk (1992)

May 16: When In Rome (2007)