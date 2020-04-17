Pink Floyd to stream a concert for free every Friday – starting today

In a gesture to fans during quarantine, Pink Floyd will stream a live gig from their archive every Friday from today (17 April) and will start with 1995's Pulse.

“We’d like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times,” Pink Floyd said in a Facebook statement. “We will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this.

“We’d like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times,” Pink Floyd said in a statement posted to Facebook. “We will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this.

The concerts will stream on the Pink Floyd YouTube channel at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT every Friday.

The first stream will be Pulse, Pink Floyd’s 1995 concert film that features a 22-song set at London's Earls Court during The Division Bell Tour. The band were playing a 14-night residency at the now-defunct venue and the set includes the first filmed footage of the band playing its classic Dark Side Of The Moon album in full.