Superbooth 2022: We need to torque about Gamechanger Audio’s Motor Synth MkII

SUPERBOOTH 2022 : Gamechanger Audio has been tinkering away in its workshop and come up with Motor Synth MkII, a new version of the instrument that was released in 2019 .

This is powered by a unique motor oscillator engine, a system of electro-motors that are able to instantly change their rotation speed and produce musical notes. These motors can produce sine, saw, square and M waveforms, the latter being created by a set of electromagnetic pickups that are placed next to each motor’s rotating inner coils.

New in Motor Synth MkII you’ll find separate multimode analogue filters, a redesigned modulation section, an additional digital voice equipped with a separate envelope, a portamento section, and a digital multimode filter. There are two separate Motor voices with four electro-motor oscillators each, with each voice capable of operating in mono, unison and four-note polyphonic modes.

Undoubtedly, Motor Synth is designed to appeal to the musician who wants something a little different, both in terms of sound - expect “unusual tonal and timbral qualities” - and visuals. It’ll be available later this year.