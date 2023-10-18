Issue 402 of Future Music is out now

Experimental music has a long and rich history. From the post-war modernist composers through free jazz innovators to ’90s IDM circuit benders, there is a wealth of music out there built around bending or breaking the rules of traditional composition.

Being ‘experimental’ in your music making doesn’t necessarily mean being totally abstract though. Sometimes ‘experimenting’ can simply mean stepping out of your own personal comfort zone, or seeing how you can expand your way of working. That could mean trying to incorporate a new sound or approach into your established style, or stripping your music back to just its most minimal elements.

With this issue’s cover feature, we’re exploring some simple experimental approaches, along with historical examples of when trying something technically ‘wrong’ has ended-up very much right. .

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page!

Interviews

Get experimental! – Oscar winning composer and producer Hauschka on his radical approach to piano, Amotik on making minimal, rhythmic techno, Samuel Kerridge on reinventing the DJ set

Explosions in the Sky – The post-rock icons on the recording process behind new album, The End.

Forest Swords – The British producer on creating Bolted, his first album in six years.

Classic Album – Warp Records innovators Black Dog Productions on how they found their sound with '90s classic, Bytes.

Technique

Get experimental! – We guide you to the edge of electronic music acceptability – and examine what lies beyond.

Masterclass: Realistic instrument programming – Learn to recreate the expression and nuances of 'real' instrumentation in your DAW.

Knowledge – Everything you need to know about microphones.

Reviews

Roland Gaia 2

Akai APC64

GS Music e7

Cableguys FilterShaper XL

the t.bone RM 700

OXI Instruments Coral

& more

Samples

Yacht Rock Licks – Laid-back, catchy guitar lines worthy of Steely Dan or Hall & Oates (and perfect sample fodder for hip-hop beats!)

Percussive Noise – Take a raw and textural approach to beat making with this pack of noise-based drum sounds and percussion loops.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of.