Issue 400 of Future Music is out now

It’s our birthday! Future Music has been in print for 400(!) issues. That’s over 30 years of exciting new music, boundary pushing artists and cutting-edge technology.

We’re not spending the issue looking back though; to celebrate the milestone we’re bringing you a bumper anniversary mag stuffed with ideas, quick inspiration and handy tools to help you make better music.

We’ve got advice on gear, studio workflows, DAW tips, creative ideas and much more. There’s more than we could fit in the mag itself too, so be sure to check out this issue’s download page for loads of bonus sample packs, handy MIDI files and much more.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page!

Interviews

Jack Antonoff – The New York super producer on his gear buying habit and the synths used on Taylor Swift's Midnights

Laurence Guy – The UK house favourite on how working with vocalists allowed him to create the album he'd always wanted to make

Simo Cell – The French underground hero on rethinking his workflow for his bold new album

Classic Album – Berlin icons and Ableton founders Monolake on creating dub techno touchstone Hong Kong

Produce Like: Model Man – The UK producer reveals the tools and techniques behind his rave influenced sound

Technique

Artist tips – Insight from the pros, including Chris Lake, Claptone, Chloé, UMEK and more

Studio tips – From productivity boosting plugins to studio sound hacks

DAW tips – Quick power tips for Ableton, Logic for iPad, Bitwig Studio and more

Creative tips – Produce better drums, create slicker transitions, harness the power of AI, and more

Masterclass: Realistic drums – Quick and easy tips to help you create flawlessly realistic drum parts in your DAW

Freeware – Essential free instruments and effect to add to your library

Downloads – Bonus construction kits, drum packs, inspirational ideas and MIDI files

Reviews

Korg Opsix SE and Wavestate SE

Roland S-1 Tweak Synthesizer

ADDAC Cracklebox

Minimal Audio Fuse Compressor

Neural DSP Archetype: Rabea

& more

Samples

Neon Synth Pop – Channel your inner Barbie Girl and give your tracks a high-gloss pop edge in the vein of the likes of Dua Lipa and PC Music.

Ring Mod Madness – We explore the raspy, metallic tones of ring modulation for a pack of inspirational loops, FX and oddball one-shots.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!