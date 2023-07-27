Issue 399 of Future Music is out now

For a whole variety of reasons, as an electronic music maker, it can be far easier to start a project than to finish it.

Even the most productive producers will surely know the feeling of falling in love with a fresh idea and excitingly working away at it, only to lose all enthusiasm hours later, or get distracted by some even fresher idea, and never see that original concept through to completion.

In the latest issue of FM, we’re here to help get you out of that loop. Whether you suffer from chronic writer’s block or just need the occasional nudge over the finish line, we have creative tactics, smart production hacks and plenty of artist insight that will help turn you into a reliable track finisher.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page!

Interviews

Sebastian Mullaert – The Swedish producer on recording his improvisational new album with Dorisburg, mentorship and creativity

Nathan Micay – On creating his playful and eccentric new album, To The God Named Dream, and the synth-heavy soundtrack to HBO hit, Industry

Ash Walker – The rising producer on working with the greats of dub, the influence of minimalism and new album, Astronaut

James Ellis Ford – The former Simian Mobile Disco member turned in-demand producer on his new solo album, The Hum

Classic Album – Synth pop originators Landscape on the groundbreaking From The Tearooms of Mars... To the Hell-Holes of Uranus

Produce Like: James Hype – The prolific remixer and in-demand DJ breaks down a bootleg Lil Uzi Vert edit on video, live from Brighton Music Conference

Technique

Finish more tracks – Do you find yourself getting ‘stuck in the loop’? We’ll show you how to turn all those half-completed projects into finished tracks – fast!

Masterclass: Bus mixing – Effects advice to hope you punch up your group tracks and master effects

Pioneers – We explore the influence of Daft Punk

Knowledge – We explain the terms and theory behind filters

Reviews

Bitwig Studio 5

Akai MPC One+

Audio-Technica ATS99

Arturia KeyLab Essential Mk3

FSS Timbral Sculptor

Arturia MicroFreak v5 update

ADDAC 107 Acid Source

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2

Samples

Lo-fi Beats & Bass – Capture the crunchy, laid-back sound of lo-fi and chilled-out hip-hop with this pack of characterful drums and basslines.

Bent & Modded – We break out our circuit-bent hardware to create a pack stuffed with glitchy and characterful loops, grooves and one-shots.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!