Fuse Audio Labs’ W2395c is a free Baxandall EQ plugin with a modern twist

Fuse Audio Labs is marrying classic ‘50s hardware with 2019 technology in W2395c, a free Baxandall EQ plugin. This adds a mid band to the standard low and high ones.

Designed to make your tracks “stand out big time”, W2395c promises midrange control alongside bass and treble shaping, and all from a very simple interface. The low and high bands are switchable (between 80 and 110Hz and 2 and 5kHz respectively), and you can choose from three different Q factors for the mids.