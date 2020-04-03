French house favourites Justice to host free music production Q&A webinar

French electronic music duo Justice are giving inquisitive electronic music fans something to look forward to: they’ll be taking part in a free Mix With The Masters Q&A session on Wednesday 8 April at 7pm GMT.

Justice’s debut album Cross was one of the defining electronic music records of the noughties, and the duo - Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay - have released two more LPs (Audio, Video Disco and Woman) since.

The webinar will see Justice discussing their production approach and philosophy and answering any questions you may have about their workflow and techniques. It’s free for everyone, though you’ll need to sign up for a Mix With The Masters account if you want to get involved.

The Justice session is part of a daily series of webinars that Mix With The Masters is currently hosting.