Waves isn’t telling us what its free Black Friday plugin is, but you can register now to make sure that you get it

A “very exciting” product will land on 24 October, and you’ll be able to download it for nothing

Free Waves plugin Black Friday 2023
While some developers will be giving away existing products as part of their Black Friday plugin deals, Waves has confirmed that it’ll be letting you download a brand-new one for free.

Sadly, we don’t know what this is yet - all we have to go on so far is a tantalisingly blocky screenshot - but we are assured that it’s “very exciting”, and that 10,000 licences for it are going to be given away.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss out, your best bet is to head to the Waves website and pre-register to secure your free download - all you need to do is enter your email. You can then head back on Friday 24 November, safe in the knowledge that your plugin will be waiting for you.

Don’t forget, too, that Waves has already kicked off its Black Friday season by dropping a selection of its plugins to $20.

