Full Bucket Music flexes its PECS, a free plugin version of the Korg PE-2000 Poly-Ensemble string machine

Full Bucket Music has made a habit of releasing free plugin versions of vintage Korg keyboards - the FB-3300, a DAW-friendly version of the PS-3300, actually made it on to our list of the best free VST synths - and now it’s back with an emulation of the PE-2000 Poly-Ensemble S string machine.

Released in 1976, this was a 3-oscillator, preset-based orchestral instrument that Full Bucket has recreated in a plugin it’s calling PECS. This recreates the machine’s eight factory presets, offers plenty of tweakable parameters and promises an authentic “vintage vibe”.