KV331 Audio gives its SynthMaster Player plugin away for free: 2,000 presets for nothing

KV331 Audio is giving you another chance to download SynthMaster Player, its preset-packed ROMpler synth plugin, for free.

This Player edition of the acclaimed SynthMaster instrument comes with 2,000 NKS-compatible factory presets, but offers limited editing functionality. You still get 12 macro controls per preset, though, so the opportunity to personalise these sounds is there.

What’s more, you can increase the number of sounds available to you by purchasing any or all of the 37 preset expansion packs that are offered for purchase on the SynthMaster website, so this is by no means a closed shop.