KV331 Audio gives its SynthMaster Player plugin away for free: 2,000 presets for nothing

Sounds can be editing using 12 macro controls, and more can be added via expansion packs

KV331 SynthMaster Player
KV331 Audio is giving you another chance to download SynthMaster Player, its preset-packed ROMpler synth plugin, for free.

This Player edition of the acclaimed SynthMaster instrument comes with 2,000 NKS-compatible factory presets, but offers limited editing functionality. You still get 12 macro controls per preset, though, so the opportunity to personalise these sounds is there.

What’s more, you can increase the number of sounds available to you by purchasing any or all of the 37 preset expansion packs that are offered for purchase on the SynthMaster website, so this is by no means a closed shop.

Regularly retailing for $29, SynthMaster Player runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and is available for free until 1 November. Go grab it on the SynthMaster (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 

