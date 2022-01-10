Play feedback like a musical instrument with Minimal Audio’s new free plugin

There’s nothing like a free plugin to banish those Monday morning blues, and Minimal Audio is offering you a new one in the shape of Rift Feedback Lite.

Like the previous Rift Filter Lite freebie, this is derived from the full Rift distortion plugin and is designed to help you explore the musical possibilities of feedback.

You can tune the feedback to the key of your track using the preset scales, then select whichever notes you want. Alternatively, you can use MIDI to play the effect like an instrument.

The feedback tone can be adjusted using tuned resonators, comb filters and synced delay modes. You can also choose between dark and light UI modes.

Rift Feedback Lite runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. It’s only free for a limited time, though - the price will rise to $29 at a currently unspecified juncture.