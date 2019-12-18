Free Native Instruments plugin: the Raum reverb “sounds out of this world”

It seems that the true meaning of Christmas might be free reverb plugins . Not only do we have Rev Plate-140 - Arturia’s EMT 140 emulation - to download, but Native Instruments has also released Raum, a creative reverb plugin that promises to “do it all”.

Whether you want a reverb for fixing your mix or to create “abstract echoes” and “spacetime-bending ambience,” Raum promises to fit the bill. It looks pretty straightforward, too, with just a few simple controls.

As a further bonus, NI is also giving you a $25/£22/€25 voucher that can be redeemed in its online store, so now’s a great time to stock up on new plugins and sounds. Vouchers expire on 31 January 2020.