Arturia’s new Rev Plate-140 reverb plugin is totally free, but only for a limited time

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Arturia is getting into the festive spirit by giving you a free plugin, Rev Plate-140, that emulates the classic EMT 140 reverb.

Released in 1957, this plate reverb quickly became a studio essential, and now you can have a “circuit accurate” emulation of it in your DAW for nothing. Rev Plate-140 recreates the original’s vacuum tube preamp, and promises a full-bodied sound and a lush tail. It’s designed for use on vocals and for adding glue and space to your mix.

Arturia has also taken the opportunity to add a new feature or two: specifically, adjustable pre-delay and a high-pass filter on the input. There’s also an integrated chorus and a post-reverb EQ.

Rev Plate-140 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You’ll need to sign up for an Arturia account if you want to download it, but this is a full version that’s totally free. Just make sure you register before 25 December, as this is when the offer expires.

Find out more on the Arturia website.