More

Here’s how you can get the IK Multimedia X-Drive virtual distortion pedal plugin for free

By ( , , ) published

Grab this $150 dirt machine for nothing while you can

Offering 16 different algorithms, AmpliTube X-Drive is IK Multimedia’s hardware distortion pedal, but if you don’t fancy paying the €330 that it costs, you can currently download the plugin version, which itself is worth €150/$150, for free.

This runs in both AmpliTube 5 and the free AmplTube 5 CS, and includes all 16 overdrive and distortion effects found in the hardware version. What’s more, if you happen to own the ‘real’ pedal as well, you can put your software presets in it so you can use them on stage.

This offer runs until 25 February and is open to both new and existing subscribers to the IK Multimedia newsletter.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info