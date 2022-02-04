Here’s how you can get the IK Multimedia X-Drive virtual distortion pedal plugin for free

Offering 16 different algorithms, AmpliTube X-Drive is IK Multimedia’s hardware distortion pedal, but if you don’t fancy paying the €330 that it costs, you can currently download the plugin version, which itself is worth €150/$150, for free.

This runs in both AmpliTube 5 and the free AmplTube 5 CS, and includes all 16 overdrive and distortion effects found in the hardware version. What’s more, if you happen to own the ‘real’ pedal as well, you can put your software presets in it so you can use them on stage.