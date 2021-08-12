Hear all 16 models from the new IK Multimedia AmpliTube X-Drive distortion pedal in action

The reputation of AmpliTube 5 carries a lot of weight, so when IK Multimedia announced a series of four X-Gear effects pedals using its modelling power, they automatically became one of 2021's key gear releases. And now we can finally hear a full demo of one ahead of release; the X-Drive distortion pedal.

With 16 different AmpliTube 5 drive algorithms there's a wide range here and the demo above goes through them all. From Modern to Metal, Crunch and 'Fuzzace' and all destinations between.

The X-Gear pedals are designed for standalone use but will seamlessly save and export your sounds to and from AmpliTube 5 to bring the stage and home studio closer together. The SE version of the acclaimed guitar modelling software is included too.

The series will also feature the X-Space Reverb, X-Time Delay and X-Vibe Modulation. The Reverb and Delay units feature algorithms that have been especially designed for the X-Gear series too.

The X-Gear pedals are available to preorder (releases date is 'soon') now at €299.99, but the IK Multimedia store is offer the chance to save €100 if you order two for €499.99, or save €150 if you order three at €749.99. Order all four at €999.99 and you can save €200.

Find out more at IK Multimedia.