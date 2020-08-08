Free hybrid drum samples: 324 Roland 808 kick, snare, clap, tom and percussion hits

There’s no shortage of ways for drummers to trigger electronic sounds live: from single triggers to full multipads, adding sounds to your kit with an electronic drum pad is now easier and more affordable than ever.

As Roland marks the 40th anniversary of its legendary TR-808 drum machine - as used on everything from soul classics to modern metal - we’re offering you over 300 free 808 sampled hits from two sample packs to download and use in your electronic or hybrid setup.

From long, distorted kicks and snappy snares to the distinctive cowbells handclaps and claves, you can create your own kit to replicate the most famous drum machine in history. As a bonus, our standard 808 sample pack also includes over 150 808 loops at various tempos for you to jam with. Need a reminder of just how diverse the TR-808's impact has been? Check out Roland's playlist below.

Download your free 808 samples

808 Full Samples

Here you'll find the classic sounds of the Roland TR-808 including kicks, snares, cymbals, toms and percussion. There are variations on tuning and processing as well as standard sounds. Plus, the download includes a folder of loops at different tempos.

Click here to download your free 808 samples

808 Weight Bass Drum Samples

This pack contains over 100 808 bass drum hits in six categories. First are the original samples, then five sets of processed sounds. If you’re looking to add some beef to your kicks, you’ll find it here!

Download your free 808 Weight samples

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The 808 samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!