Free hybrid drum samples: Layered claps, snaps and snares

One of the most liberating things about using a sample pad or hybrid drum setup with triggers on your kit is the ability to blend any sound you want with your current acoustic setup. With this in mind, we’re providing regular hybrid samples for you to use, copyright-free.

We’ve compiled some of the most common classic and contemporary samples into curated packs, perfect for function bands trying to capture a more authentic sound, or if you’re looking for something different to use in your own compositions. The samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your pad or module of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use them in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

We’ll be uploading new packs for you to download regularly, so check back!

Layered claps, snaps and snares

From ‘Valerie’ to ‘Under Pressure’, ‘Carwash’ to ‘Uptown Funk’, handclaps and finger snaps - either layered with snares or on their own - are a backbeat staple. In this pack, you’ll find 47 samples of group hand claps, layered hip-hop and neo soul clap/snares, finger snaps and more. The samples are 16-bit, 44.1hz and available in stereo or mono versions.

Click here to download stereo samples