NAMM 2022: Apogee’s Soft Limit is a “simple but effective” free plugin for adding tape-style analogue warmth

NAMM 2022: The Soft Limit feature has been found on Apogee converters since 1991, when the company released its first standalone converter in the shape of the AD-500, and now it’s set to be released as a free plugin.

This “simple but highly effective” processor is designed to emulate the characteristics of tape, adding analogue-style harmonics and subtle warmth. It works by ‘rounding’ your audio’s transients, increasing perceived loudness and taming extraneous digital peaks.

There’s also a Drive knob for when you want to add extra crunch and additional thickness that won’t sound harsh.

Soft Limit hasn’t been released quite yet, but you will be able to download it at some point this month. You can sign up to be alerted to its availability on the Apogee (opens in new tab) website.

In other Apogee news, the company has also released an update for its Symphony I/O MkII interface that makes it easy to set up your interface for immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos, and iOS control for its Duet 3 audio interface.