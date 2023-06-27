Has Fred again.. switched from an NI Maschine+ to an Akai Pro MPC Live II?

By Ben Rogerson
Computer Music, Future Music, emusician
published

His Glastonbury set suggests that he has

Fred again.. Glastonbury
Forget debating the relative merits of headliners Elton John, Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys: the issue that was exercising the minds of electronic musicians over Glastonbury weekend was Fred again.. seemingly shifting pad-based allegiances from NI’s Maschine+ to Akai’s MPC Live II.

Fred again.. has been one of the more notable Maschine users over the past few years, and a clip of him jamming on NI’s hardware in front of Zane Lowe has racked up serious numbers of views. “So it's like an MPC but a modern one,” he told the Apple Music DJ by way of explanation.

His much-viewed Boiler Room set involved a lot of pad-bashing on a Maschine+, too.

But wait, because Akai Pro itself sells its own “modern” MPCs, and at Glastonbury, Fred was clearly using one - the MPC Live II. Whether this indicates a permanent shift away from Maschine remains to be seen, but it certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Fred again..’s Friday night set had been eagerly anticipated, and despite playing on The Other Stage (as opposed to the main, Pyramid Stage) he drew a huge, warmly appreciative crowd. In fact, by the end, it was clear that the Brian Eno-endorsed artist was enjoying himself so much that he didn’t want to leave.

UK users can relive Fred again..’s Glastonbury set on the iPlayer.

