Fractal now has dedicated UK distribution

Fractal Audio Systems now has a dedicated UK-based distributor for the first time – and will be able to ship direct to UK customers.

Flensburg, Germany-based G66 GmbH is Fractal's distributor in Europe since the first Axe-FX amp / effects modelling processor's launch in 2007, and whiule it will continue to do so the company has now announced a dedicated UK-based sales facility for the distribution of Fractal Audio Systems products with the formation of G66 UK Ltd.

The move comes in recognition of continued growth in the UK market, and will also help to sidestep the challenges of shipping and product support in the UK post-Brexit.

Sukh Ryatt, Managing Director of G66 UK Ltd (Image credit: Sukh Ryatt / G66)

G66 has appointed industry veteran and gigging guitarist Sukh Ryatt as Managing Director of the UK operation, which is based in Northumberland.

“Our goal has always been to provide the best possible customer experience above all else, and establishing a UK operation allows us to achieve this for our UK customers," says Jacques Isler, Managing Director of G66 GmbH. "By doing this, we’ve taken away all the hassle associated with buying from post-Brexit Europe and can finally offer UK-based next day shipping and faster service for UK customers.

"This has come at the right time, as we are seeing more and more of our UK friends learning about and moving to Fractal’s ground-breaking products since the launch of the hotly anticipated FM9 floor-based modeller. We’re delighted to be able to give our UK customers the highest level of service that is now possible with G66 UK up and running, and equally glad to have Sukh on board!”

