Four Tet confirms new album, Three, and releases new single, Daydream Repeat

Given that he’s more than 25 years and 11 albums into his solo career, it’s some achievement that Four Tet’s just-announced new LP, Three, is arguably his most eagerly anticipated yet.

After closing Coachella alongside Fred Again and Skrillex last year and then playing his own spellbinding shows in the summer, the producer’s profile has never been higher, and the 15 March release of Three sets Four Tet (AKA Kieran Hebden) up nicely for a productive 2024.

We’d already heard two tracks from the new record - 2023’s hypnotic Three Drums and the blissful Loved, which landed in January - and to accompany its official announcement, Four Tet has just dropped a third, Daydream Repeat. Beginning with a cacophonous wail of sound, this quickly settles into a more melodic place that we’re quite happy to spend just over six minutes in (and maybe even put on - yep - repeat).

Three will be released on Four Tet’s own Text Records label and is available for pre-order now.