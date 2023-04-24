Fred Again, Four Tet and Skrillex close Coachella by smashing Smells Like Teen Spirit into Country Riddim

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

May we suggest 'Boy and II Men' as a band name?

Fred Again Four Tet Skrillex
(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Four Tet, Fred Again and Skrillex - electronic music’s most unlikely cross-generational boyband - enjoyed their biggest moment yet last night when they closed the second weekend of the Coachella festival in California.

Frank Ocean’s withdrawal from the second instalment of the event had threatened to put something of a dampener on proceedings, but the tech-toting trio ensured that Coachella 2023 went out with a bang, some thumping bass and a piercing synth or two.

Highsnobiety (opens in new tab) reports that the set featured music from all three artists’ back catalogues, and there were some surprises, too. These included plays of Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe, Taylor Swift’s Love Story, and two spins of HOL!’s 2022 dubstep screecher Country Riddim (opens in new tab). And, naturally, one of these outings was preceded by the intro from Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit.

See more

It remains to be seen where the trio, who’ve on a bit of a grand tour these past few months, will pop up next. They released a single together, Baby again.., earlier this year.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info