More

Fountains Of Wayne bassist and songwriter Adam Schlesinger passes away, age 52

By

The Oscar-nominated songwriter from the US rock band has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus

(Image credit: Jay West / Getty )

The award-winning singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger has passed away at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He was best known as the bassist and co-songwriter of rock band Fountains Of Wayne.

According to Variety he passed away on Wednesday morning (1 April) in a New York hospital. His family has released a statement on Tuesday saying that Schlesinger was in a New York hospital fighting the illness Covid-19. 

Schlesinger was the bassist and co-songwriter in New Jersey's Fountains Of Wayne alongside vocalist / guitarist  Chris Collingwood, best known for hits including Stacy's Mom, Hey Julie and Sink To The Bottom.

His career also saw him earn acclaim as a songwriter away from the band with Grammy and Emmy wins, plus nominations for an Oscar and a Tony award.

His trio of Emmy wins include outstanding original music and lyrics in 2019 for Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal from the TV musical drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

His Oscar nomination was for the title track That Thing You Do!, a film that starred Tom Hanks and focussed on the fortunes of fictitious band The Wonders who have a hit with the song. 

Schlesinger was divorced and is survived by his two daughters. 