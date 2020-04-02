Fountains Of Wayne bassist and songwriter Adam Schlesinger passes away, age 52

The award-winning singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger has passed away at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He was best known as the bassist and co-songwriter of rock band Fountains Of Wayne.

According to Variety he passed away on Wednesday morning (1 April) in a New York hospital. His family has released a statement on Tuesday saying that Schlesinger was in a New York hospital fighting the illness Covid-19.

Schlesinger was the bassist and co-songwriter in New Jersey's Fountains Of Wayne alongside vocalist / guitarist Chris Collingwood, best known for hits including Stacy's Mom, Hey Julie and Sink To The Bottom.

His career also saw him earn acclaim as a songwriter away from the band with Grammy and Emmy wins, plus nominations for an Oscar and a Tony award.

His trio of Emmy wins include outstanding original music and lyrics in 2019 for Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal from the TV musical drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

His Oscar nomination was for the title track That Thing You Do!, a film that starred Tom Hanks and focussed on the fortunes of fictitious band The Wonders who have a hit with the song.

Schlesinger was divorced and is survived by his two daughters.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. HanxApril 2, 2020

I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable.April 2, 2020

I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable.April 2, 2020

adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time he made his work.April 1, 2020

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans.April 1, 2020

I am grasping for the right words. My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19. You know him best through his music. From his band @fountainsofwayn to the countless movies and tv shows he scored, most recently My Crazy Ex Girlfriend (cont’d) pic.twitter.com/to8H4IoLtjApril 1, 2020

Tony-nominee Adam Schlesinger (Cry-Baby) wrote memorable #TonyAwards numbers “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore,” “If Life Were More Like Theatre” & “If I Had Time” with David Javerbaum, winning 2 #Emmys for his Tonys work. He has died of Covid19 at age 52. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lHR50hn4rJApril 2, 2020

RIP Adam Schlesinger. Brilliant musical mind. Good guy. Sad day.April 2, 2020

This one hurts. Our friend and producer of Even If It Kills Me, the tremendously talented Adam Schlesinger, passed away today due to complications from Coronavirus. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UqFyLXUFkZApril 2, 2020

1/2 about Adam pic.twitter.com/x2LMIvZ9qfApril 1, 2020

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my “KATHY” talk show called “I’ll say it” He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday💔 https://t.co/SpTdcoBIcoApril 1, 2020