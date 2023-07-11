Forget Amazon Prime Day, Harley Benton is offering 25% off 25 killer guitars and pedals for 25 days

As well as being Amazon Prime Day, a certain German retailer’s own brand also turns the ripe old age of 25. That’s right, Thomann’s Harley Benton has been around for a whopping 25 years! To mark the occasion and celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harley Benton in style, Thomann is currently offering 25% off 25 products for 25 days. So now might be the best time to grab that electric guitar, bass, or effects pedal you’ve been longing for.

Not sure who Harley Benton is? Well, let us give you the low down. Harley Benton is Thomann’s own brand, and they manufacture a large number of low-cost alternatives to larger companies such as Fender, Gibson, Ibanez and PRS. The Harley Benton banner encompasses everything from electric guitars to effects pedals, amplifiers, bass guitars, acoustics and even accessories - so no matter what you are after, chances are Thomann makes their own version of it!

Harley Benton 25th Loyalty Sale: 25% off at Thomann

For the next 25 days, you can score an impressive 25% off a wide range of Harley Benton guitars, effects pedals and basses. There really is something for everyone here, from hard-rocking electrics to blues-ready semi-hollows and thunderous basses. The sale ends on 3 August, so don’t hang about.

This celebratory sale features only 25 products from the vast Harley Benton range, but that doesn’t mean the choices are limited. We'd say the selection is pretty diverse, with what we consider to be the best Harley Benton guitars available right now getting discounted.

For example, the absolutely stunning Harley Benton SC-Special in Pelham Blue is now down to only £143, and the punk rock-ready Harley Benton MR-Classic is a mere £125! Of course, it isn’t just guitars on offer; you have a choice of pedals, too. The Harley Benton Binary and Double Agent are down to only £50.

There are lots more on offer, so we implore you to take a look for yourself! If you fancy looking beyond Harley Benton products, then be sure to check out our Prime Day music deals page for more offers and savings.