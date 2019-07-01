For this week only, 3 tasty Eventide FX plugins are available for $29 each

To celebrate 4 July, Eventide has made three of its highly-regarded effect plugins available for the super-low price of $29 each. This offer runs from now until 8 July.

The processors in question are Blackhole, the ‘alien ambience’ reverb, the UltraTap multi-tap effect, and the reverb/distortion crossover that is MangledVerb. Blackhole usually retails for $199, while the other two plugins go for $99 each, so there are some significant savings to be made.

These offers come ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019, which runs from July 15 to 16 and should see big discounts on music-making gear.

The plugins are available for PC and Mac, and can be snaffled on the Eventide website.