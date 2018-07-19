Foo Fighters fans! Chris Shiflett is selling 20 guitars on Reverb this week

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has announced a sale of 20 guitars from his own collection, including the initial prototype of his Signature Fender Tele Deluxe. The sale begins today on Reverb.com, via a dedicated Chris Shiflett shop.

Among the included sale items are a 2002 Gibson Firebird V Reissue, used in the All My Life video, the first Fender Chris Shiflett Signature Telecaster Deluxe Prototype, a 90s Gibson ‘61 SG Les Paul Custom Reissue, a Gretsch G6136SLBP Brian Setzer Signature, plus two more surprising additions in the form of a Burns London Double Six and 1960s Vox Phantom VI.

Shiflett says that he has has an excess of guitars, “more than I could even really play and more than I do play. It would be fun to see these things find a home elsewhere, where somebody’s going to actually play them and put scratches on them.”

Here, we've picked out four highlights from the 20-guitar sale.

2002 Gibson Firebird V Reissue

Used heavily on tours during the One By One era and in the All My Life video, this guitar was originally white but has been refinished in Pelham Blue. Shiflett notes it has been significantly modified. At one point it was routed out and fitted with humbuckers, but has since been reset to an overwound mini-humbucker setup.

Fender Chris Shiflett Signature Telecaster Deluxe Prototype

The initial prototype produced by Fender in emulation of Shiflett's '72 Telecaster Deluxe. This was the first guitar the firm sent to the guitarist as part of the project and therefore differs from the final signature model, with a different bridge, paint job and no name on the back. “It’s a great guitar, but I have like 15 of these!” comments Chris.

1990s Gibson ‘61 SG Les Paul Custom Reissue

“I always wanted an Alice Cooper Band SG Custom,” say Shiflett of his motivation for picking up this SG Les Paul Custom. “It’s a beautiful guitar, but I don’t find myself playing it too much.”

Gretsch Brian Setzer Signature Black Phoenix

Shiflett says he is a huge Setzer fan. Shiflett bought the guitar around the One By One era, feeling it trod the line between classic looks and “a Gretsch that would be rocking enough for Foo Fighters stuff.” The guitarist says it has seen extensive live use.

There’s been no word on expected prices yet. Head to Reverb.com from 19 July to take part in the sale.