Foo Fighters announce first live shows without late drummer, Taylor Hawkins

By Stuart Williams
published

But there's still no official announcement of who will play drums

Dave Grohl
Foo Fighters have announced a string of headlining shows for 2023 - the first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins while on tour last March.

The band will take to the stage at three festivals in the US, starting with Boston Calling (May 26), Sonic Temple (May 28) and Bonaroo (June 18). The dates were announced via social media, and follow a statement released by Foo Fighters on New Year’s Eve where they confirmed their plans to continue.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life.” It continues, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward…”

So far, there has been no official word on who will be drumming in the line-up. In September last year, Foo Fighters were joined by an all-star cast of musicians - including a number of Taylor Hawkins’ drumming peers, heroes and players he influenced - for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

As well as performing a set of classic tunes, Foo Fighters also enlisted some of the drummers to perform their own songs. Amongst the line-up for the Foo Fighters set were Travis Barker (Blink 182), Josh Freese (session drummer), Jon Theodore (QOTSA), Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), Brad Wilk (RATM), Omar Hakim (session drummer), Patrick Wilson (Weezer), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Rufus Taylor (The Darkness), and Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane Hawkins.

