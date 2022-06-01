Focusrite joins the podcasting conversation with new Vocaster audio interface range

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond (opens in new tab)

NAMM 2022: Focusrite wants to talk about its new Vocaster audio interface range, which is designed specifically for podcasting. This comprises two devices, both of which promise great audio quality and to “remove technical hassle”, leaving you to get down to some serious chat.

Despite their simplicity, Vocaster One and Two (as they’re known) also come with podcast-friendly features such as Auto Gain, which will set your levels, and an Enhance feature to ensure that your voice sounds crystal clear. Three presets are included here to make things even easier.

There’s also a Mute button, so that you can quickly silence your mic if you need to, and a Loopback feature that enables you to stream pre-recorded segments (interviews, jingles, background music, etc) from your computer.

Speaking of which, the companion Vocaster Hub software enables you to set up, record and mix your show. An additional suite of software, worth over $600, is included, too.

There are also Studio editions of both interfaces. Vocaster One Studio adds Focusrite’s Vocaster DM1 dynamic mic (with built-in grille and pop filter) plus the HP60v closed-back studio headphones. The Vocaster Two Studio replaces the DM1 mic with the DM14v dynamic mic, which has a built-in windshield and shock mount.

Available with a three-year warranty, the Vocaster One and Vocaster Two are available now priced at £190/$200 and £290/$300 respectively. The Vocaster One and Two Studio bundles cost £290/$300 and £470/$500 respectively.