Fleetwood Mac, Santana, Whitesnake and Ozzy Osbourne producer Keith Olsen dies

Multi-platinum record producer Keith Olsen has sadly passed away.

Olsen produced over 100 albums during his career, many at the legendary Sound City studio in Los Angeles that was the subject of a 2013 Dave Grohl-directed documentary.

Olsen worked on hugely successful albums including Whitesnake's 1987 and Slip Of The Tongue, Fleetwood Mac's self-titled, Pat Benatar's Crimes Of Passion, Rick Springfield's Working Class Dog, Foreigner's Double Vision, The Grateful Dead's Terrapin Station and Ozzy Osbourne's No Rest For The Wicked,

Olsen's cause of death has not yet been confirmed and although born in 1945, his exact age has not been revealed.

Keith Olsen...R.I.P. Dear Friend... pic.twitter.com/jJSr5ZFkLqMarch 9, 2020