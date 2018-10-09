Five free sequencers come in the Probability Pack for Ableton Live

Ableton has released a new suite of free five step sequencers for Live called the Probability Pack, created by Sonic Faction.

The idea behind the new devices is to help generate new ideas and add some controlled randomisation to your productions.

All of the sequencers are designed to produce subtle or extreme randomisation to patterns for unpredictable outcomes and work well with Push, but not exclusively.

Whether you want to create new sequences, variations of existing patterns, or setting up evolving musical textures, it looks like the Probability Pack has got you covered and it also comes with 60 Ableton synth presets and Instrument Racks.

The pack is available for free with Live 10 Suite or Live 10 Standard and Max for Live. You can download Probability Pack directly from the Packs section in the Live 10 browser, or download it by logging in to the Ableton website .

Five free sequencers you'll probably use

1. Melodic Probability

A monophonic step sequencer made for melodies. Set the probability of the event, pitch and octave of each step.

2. Rhythmic Probability

A polyphonic sequencer made for rhythms. Set the probability of the velocity, length and event of each step.

3. Probability Arp

An arpeggiator with a built-in chord generator. Set the probability for rate, note direction (style), length and octave.

4. Step Divider

A polyphonic sequencer where each step can be divided into any number of smaller subdivisions for glitchy and chaotic results.

5. Dr. Chaos