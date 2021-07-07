First look video: Korg modwave wavetable synth

Launched at NAMM 2021, the announcement of the Korg modwave promised a “monster synth” that boasts a powerful synthesis engine and some extensive modulation capabilities.

Based on Korg’s DW-8000, the modwave brings the legacy of that ‘80s cult favourite into the 21st century with the addition of Kaoss Physics and Motion Sequencing 2.0.

First impressions of the modwave are positive, with the advanced wavetable synthesis engine offering up some serious opportunity for variation - 200 wavetables each contain up to 64 waveforms, with the structure allowing for 30+ Modifiers to be used alongside 13 Morph Types for realtime processing.

Combined with the A/B Blend function, that means the modwave is capable of producing over 230 million wavetable variations, even before modulation. The addition of a Kaoss pad as a modulation source, alongside the wavestate’s Motion Sequencing 2.0, makes for some dazzling creative possibilities.

Here we join Adam Lee as he gets a first look at what the modwave can do. We're working on a full review - watch this space.

Korg’s modwave is available for pre-order today. Find out more on the Korg website.