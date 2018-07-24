First look demo: IK Multimedia UNO Synth

When we first saw IK Multimedia’s teaser campaign highlighting a “paradigm shift”, we had no idea the Italian firm was about to drop its first hardware synth and an analogue one at that.

Our first encounter with the UNO Synth at Superbooth was a positive experience, but alas, we had no real amount of time to have a good look at it, so couldn’t form too much of an opinion at the time.

Fast forward a few months and we finally get our hands on one of the first production models of this low-cost monosynth for a closer look.

In this video Simon Arblaster and FM Editor, Si Truss, take a freshly unboxed UNO for a spin with their thoughts on what looks to be a very capable and affordable machine indeed.