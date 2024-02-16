Fender's Ultra range gets a wild makeover - exclusive to Guitar Center, the new Tiger's Eye finish looks to be a roaring success

We can't help but get excited when we see new colour options for our favourite Fender models – and the new Tiger’s Eye Fender Ultra is among the most striking variation we've seen in a long time.

Thankfully, the Stratocaster, Telecaster and Precision Bass are all available in this wild new finish and feature a flame maple top, black headstock, matching black plastics and a stunning amber burst finish.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

If you are familiar with Fender's premium American-made model, you'll be well aware of just how highly these guitars are spec'd.

Featuring a modern D neck profile, asymmetrical contour, a 10"-14" compound radius fingerboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, a real bone nut and a set of Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, this is the most advanced series of guitars and basses Fender currently produces.

While the limited edition Tiger’s Eye models are listed as exclusive to Guitar Center, they are also available to purchase at Musician’s Friend, one of Guitar Center’s subsidiary companies.

Fender Ultra Tiger's Eye: Exclusive to Guitar Center

For more information on these drop-dead gorgeous limited edition models head over to the Guitar Center site.

Fender's Presidents' Day sale

Now, while the new Tiger's Eye models aren't available with a discount, that doesn't mean you can't save on a brand-new Fender this Presidents' Day. Fender has just launched their epic Presidents' Day sale, which sees up to 50% off a wide range of models, including the Player Plus Strat, Gold Foil Telecaster, Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang and many more.

This sale is only running for the next four days, so if you see something you like, don't hang about.