Fender unleash thunder and lightning with the Phil Lynott Precision Bass

Fender have released the Phil Lynott Precision Bass on the day the Thin Lizzy frontman would have been 70 years old.

Built by Jon Cruz, Fender Custom Shop Senior Master Builder, as part of the company’s 2019 Custom Shop Mid-Year Collection, this ultra-deluxe bass guitar celebrates 50 years of Thin Lizzy and is a stunning reproduction of the late rock icon’s weapon of choice.

Of course, it’s not cheap, retailing for £11,699, but there are only 100 available and the detail in this bass is sensational.

The Phil Lynott P-Bass has the custom mirrored pickguard that sits on a two-piece select ash body. It has a solitary hand-wound ’78 P Bass split-coil pickup and a bolt-on, rift-sawn maple neck with a lacquered headstock and an oil finish, and a 7.25”-radius round-lam rosewood fingerboard with 20 jumbo frets.

Basses don’t get much more playable. And look at the Lynott silhouette carved onto that chrome plate. Lovely. Other details include Dunlop strap locks, ‘70s style tuners, a bone nut and round string tree.

Originally showcased at Summer NAMM 2019, the Phil Lynott bass comes with a custom Anvil flight case and all kinds of awesome goodies. There is a custom-made leather strap, studded wristband and of course this wouldn’t be complete without a pair mirrored aviators to match the pickguard and the obligatory certificate of authenticity.

Making the P-Bass in tribute to Lynott and recreating his specs was a labour of love for Cruz.

“Thin Lizzy was always my favourite band growing up,” he says. “After finishing up the Gary Moore limited edition Artist Signature model, it just made sense that Phil should be honoured as well, since he used his trusty 1978 Precision Bass throughout his career. This project is a very special tribute to a fallen hero, and to fans, like myself, who Phil inspired to play music.”

See Fender for more details.

The life of Phil Lynott will be celebrated in West Bromwich on Friday 23 August as an emerald-green plaque is unveiled at Sandwell Hospital – formerly Hallam Hospital – where the Thin Lizzy frontman was born. The Express and Star also reports that a bust of Lynott will be erected in West Bromwich later on that day.