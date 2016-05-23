Fender Custom Shop unveils Gary Moore Stratocaster electric guitar

Gary Moore was famed for playing guitars from all kinds of brands, from Gibson to Charvel and Ibanez, but during the 80s, his pride and joy was a 1961 Fiesta Red Stratocaster, which Fender Custom Shop has now got hold of and reproduced down to the last detail.

Custom Shop Master Builder and huge Gary Moore fan John Cruz is the man behind the instrument, and intends it as “the ultimate tribute to the man and his fans”.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at the exhaustive treatment this Custom Shop model has received - there's no word on price or availability yet, but suffice to say, very few of these will be available.