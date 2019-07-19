Summer NAMM 2019: The Phil Lynott Precision Bass leads Fender Custom Shop’s lustrous offerings

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Fender has unveiled its Custom Shop Mid-Year Collection and a pair of signature models for Thin Lizzy legend Phil Lynott and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

This year’s big talking point is the Phil Lynott Precision Bass, which celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Thin Lizzy’s formation and what would have been Lynott’s 70th birthday on 20 August 2019.

As you’d expect from the Custom Shop - and the bass’s £11,699 price tag - no detail has been spared, with a mirrored pickguard and bridge, playability as per the original, plus a host of neat touches, including a custom anvil case, leather strap, leather wristband and mirrored aviator sunglasses.

Stevie Ray Vaughan also lands a Signature Stratocaster Relic (£4,599), a new aged version of the existing NOS SRV Custom Shop model, featuring a two-piece alder body with relic lacquer finish in Faded 3-Color Sunburst, plus closet classic hardware.

Also onboard are a trio of hot Custom Shop Hand-Wound Texas Special pickups, while the left-handed vintage-style synchronized tremolo is present and correct.

Four drool-worthy Mid-Year Collection models have also been unveiled, which will be available until next year’s Summer NAMM.

First up is the Roasted Poblano Strat Relic (£3,849), packing a, yes, roasted body, 1960s feel and Josefina Campos’ Poblano pickups.

The ’55 Dual Mag Stratocaster (£3,849), meanwhile boasts a faded, aged Journeyman Relic finish, as well as Strat 1/2 Blender wiring and a Greasebucket tone circuit.

Early ’50s modified Tele vibes abound with the Vibra Tele Heavy Relic (£4,299), which packs a Bigsby tremolo, HS pickup configuration, available in Black and Butterscotch Blonde finishes.

Finally, there’s the Paisley Jazzmaster Journeyman Relic (£3,999), available in black and pink paisley designs, with hand-wound pickups and an RSD Jazzmaster bridge.

Head over to Fender Custom Shop for more info on each of the new releases.