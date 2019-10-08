Fender releases the opulent Flame Koa Top Stratocaster

Fender has released the latest in their limited-edition Rarities series of high-end electric guitars in exotic tonewoods.

The Flame Koa Top Stratocaster joins a series that includes the immaculately figured Red Mahogany Top Telecaster, Flame Ash Top Stratocaster and Flame Maple Top Stratocaster.

The Flame Koa Top Stratocaster has a solid ash body with a premium piece of figured koa on top, a modern C-profile European maple neck with a 9.5-inch radius fingerboard, and 21 narrow-tall frets completing what should be a relatively contemporary feel.

The koa certainly makes a statement, but perhaps the Tim Shaw-designed pickups are the most radical choice here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Shaw is Fender's pickup guru and chief engineer and here he has designed a humbucker with the Filter'Tron cover in the bridge position, with two overwound, gold foil-covered Hot '59 Strat singlecoils in the middle and neck positions. Controls-wise there is a five-way blade selector switch, master volume and two tone knobs – one for the neck pickup, the other for the bridge and middle.

Other details include a bone nut, a six-point synchronised tremolo and aged white plastic. controls. It comes with a deluxe hardshell case.

The Rarities Flame Koa Top Stratocaster is available now for $2,499/£2,249/€2,599. See Fender for more info.