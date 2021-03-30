Fender releases its much-anticipated Joe Strummer signature models – the Custom Shop Esquire and Campfire acoustic

Fender has unveiled the Joe Strummer Esquire – a Custom Shop replica of the Clash frontman's Combat Rock era electric guitar, built by Master Builder Jason Smith.

The white Esquire with the black racing stripe and “Bourbon Street” sticker is joined by the Joe Strummer Campfire acoustic, which was announced back in January and released today.

A small-body acoustic guitar, the Joe Strummer Campfire boasts a solid spruce top with mahogany back/sides, and has a matte black finish, nickel hardware, star inlays and a tilt-back, six-in-line Fender headstock.

Priced £449 / $499 / €499, it is another attractive option in what is becoming an increasingly competitive market for compact acoustics.

The Esquire, meanwhile, is real collector's piece. Limited to 70 units worldwide, it features a carefully relic'd two-piece offset seam alder body, bolt-on maple neck, a single Josephina hand-wound ‘55/’56 bridge pickup, with a three-way switch and ’59 Esquire wiring loom.

”Working on this build has been a true honor,” said Smith. “Strummer’s Esquire is one of the most recognizable and revered guitars in the world.“

While the price and limited numbers make it a collector's instrument, Smith says it is built to play.

”It is packed full of incredible features,” he said. ”From its Schaller mini-tuning machines and ’59 Tele bridge, which can be strung through the body or top loaded through the bridge plate – this bridge which was available exclusively in 1959. I can’t wait to see what these guitars can do out there in the world today.”

Case candy includes a certificate of authenticity but the case itself is pretty special. Finished in custom pink, the heavy-duty Anvil case has a “Strummer” stencil and leopard print lining.

All this does not come cheap. The Joe Strummer Esquire is priced at £14,149 / $15,000 / €15,799.

Now, if that is too steep and the acoustic is not your speed, Fender is also releasing a replica of Joe Strummer's leather strap (£59 / $74 / €69), a “Know Your Rights” polyester strap with artwork from Assembly (£26 / $29 / €29), a signature cable in drab green (£25 / $34 / €29), and a “Know Your Rights” pick tin (£10.99 / $11.99 / €11.99).

See Fender for more details.