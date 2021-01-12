Joe Strummer Campfire acoustic coming from Fender

GEAR 2021: Over a decade after Fender released the well-received Joe Strummer Telecaster, and more than 40 years since London Calling, the big F has revealed another Artist Signature model tribute to the Clash star.

Inspired by the famed campfire gatherings Strummer held at Glastonbury Festival - now commemorated in the event's official 'Strummerville' area - the small-body acoustic-electric guitar boasts a solid spruce top with mahogany back/sides, and, Fender says "reflects Strummer’s legendary aesthetic" with a matte black finish, nickel hardware and star inlays.

As a bonus snippet, Fender has also confirmed the April release of a Joe Strummer ‘59 Esquire Custom Shop in April 2021, though no further details or specs are currently available - watch this space.

The Joe Strummer Campfire will be available March 2021 at a RRP of $499.99, £449, €499.