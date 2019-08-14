Fender release limited run of Jazzmasters with solid rosewood necks

There has never been a better time to snare yourself a Fender electric guitar with an all-rosewood neck. A limited number of Strats and Teles, not to mention Jazz and Precision bass guitars, from the American Professional Series are available online and in-stores with this highly desirable spec option.

And, if you can part with the cash for a super-boutique Fender, the Rarities Series' Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster and Flame Maple Top Stratocaster both have all-rosewood necks in similar profiles.

But now it's the Jazzmaster's turn.

The American Professional Jazzmaster Rosewood Neck Limited Edition is not a complete departure from the original run. It similarly has an alder body, a Jazzmaster tremolo bridge with brass Mustang saddles, and two V-Mod Jazzmaster pickups.

The V-Mod Jazzmaster singlecoils were designed by Michael Frank, who created Eric Johnson's Signature Stratocaster Pickups, and have got plenty of that hot-soup midrange punch going on. It will be fascinating to hear how the rosewood neck works with them.

The American Professional Jazzmaster Rosewood Neck Limited Edition is priced £/$1,749.99 and available in Shell Pink, Surf Green and Olympia White finishes.

They are sure to sell quickly. If you are in the US, Guitar Center have some in stock. In the UK check out the likes of, GAK, Andertons or your favourite dealer to grab one.